George Clooney recommended child star Noah Jupe to John Krasinski

Child actor Noah Jupe has a recommendation from George Clooney to thank for helping him land a role in John Krasinski's new movie A Quiet Place.

Clooney directed the young Brit in his 2017 black comedy Suburbicon, and the Hollywood heavyweight was so impressed, he suggested filmmaker John consider casting Noah as his onscreen son in his new thriller.

"It was great to work with George and then (for) George to mention to John about me, the two (are) so highly (respected as) directors and actors..., it was phenomenal," the 13-year-old gushed on breakfast show Good Morning America.

He added of their talents as directors: "They are really different and are both amazing, I mean, honestly. That high level."

Noah was also thrilled to discover the two stars are just as warm and friendly in person as they seem onscreen.

"What you think about them, what you dream about them being really lovely, they are, you know (sic)?," he said. "What you expect them to be, they are."

Krasinski wasn't the only castmember little Noah formed a bond with onset - he also enjoyed getting to know John's real-life wife Emily Blunt, who plays his mum in the horror film, and his movie sister, deaf actress Millicent Simmonds.

"When I first came on the set, I saw her and she looked like an amazing person... and I was like, 'I really wanna be friends with her,'" Noah recalled. "So out of the friendship I got sign language, because, obviously she's deaf, and I'm not, so I had to learn how to communicate with her, so that was really great and that kinda bonded our friendship even closer (sic).

"It was both new to us (making movies), just having someone there to help out and be there for you when you're sad or something, it was just really cool."

A Quiet Place, which John co-wrote, directed, and starred in, opens later this week (begs02Apr18).