George and Amal Clooney's English country mansion threatened by floods

George and Amal Clooney's riverside mansion in Sonning, England is at risk of flooding after heavy rainfall battered the area over the Easter weekend (31Mar-01Apr18).

The downpour has left large parts of the couple’s garden underwater, and officials from Britain's Environment Agency have issued a flash flood warning to residents of their village, which borders the River Thames.

Aerial photographs obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper show that the river has burst its banks next to George and Amal's home, and that rising water levels have flooded their garden - despite the Hollywood couple spending an estimated $70,000 (£50,000) on flood defences.

Their English country bolthole cost them $10.5 million (£7.5 million) but they have upgraded the property with $17.5 million (£12.5 million) in renovations.

The advice from Environment Agency officials to Sonning residents states that river levels are continuing to rise, and that the area will be hit by more rain on Wednesday. Locals have been advised to "remain safe" as flood waters in the area "may be deep and fast flowing".

George and Amal bought the mansion in 2014 and oversaw the extensive home improvements, which included the installation of security cameras. The actor and his wife moved into the property before the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June last year.

After settling in, George told Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that he loved his new home for its idyllic country setting and easy access to London.

"We're only 50 minutes out of London, so you can get there for dinners," he said. "It's not like Oxford (England), way the f**k out. You can get a little privacy."