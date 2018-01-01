Tom Holland failed to impress Madonna on Oscars dancefloor

Tom Holland was humiliated after failing to impress Madonna with his dance moves at the Oscars.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor revealed during a pre-recorded appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he had had a few drinks after the Oscars in March (18) when he decided to show off his dancing skills to Madonna by taking her for a spin on the dancefloor. However, his dancing wasn't up to his usual standard, so he just bailed out and left her there.

"I'd had one too many when a friend of mine dragged me over to meet her. All the way there I was thinking, 'What should I say.' And all I came up with was 'Hello,'" he recalled. "To cover the awkward moment my friend told Madonna I was a great dancer, so when she asked me to show her, I took her by the hand and started dancing with her.

"I was terrible and she was obviously unimpressed so I bailed and left, leaving her on the dance floor. It was the most embarrassing moment of my life."

The British actor, who has previously shown off his fancy footwork onstage in Billy Elliot the Musical and Lip Sync Battle, told his family about his encounter, and added, "My dad was laughing, my mother was cringing and the best reaction of all was from my little brother who said, 'Who's Madonna?!'"

The 21-year-old appeared on the show to promote superhero movie, Avengers: Infinity War. He admitted he's been kept in the dark about the plot of the film because of his inability to keep secrets.

"I wasn't allowed to read the script because I have a tendency to tell people what's in it, so I have no idea what's going on or what the film is about," he joked. "Most of time I was acting a scene with a tennis ball and when I asked who it was supposed to be they wouldn't tell me so I started ringing round cast members and doing my own research to try and work it out!"