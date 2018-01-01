NEWS Steven Spielberg: 'Indiana Jones could easily become Indiana Joan' Newsdesk Share with :







Steven Spielberg is considering recruiting a woman to take over Harrison Ford's hat and whip for future Indiana Jones movies.



The two old friends are working together on one more film, with Ford as the adventurous professor, and Spielberg admits he can see a female taking on the role in the future.



"I have been very lucky to be influenced by women, several of whom I have just loved madly - my mom and my wife," the filmmaker recently told The Sun, confessing making Indiana Jones female would be an easy fix: "We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan," he smiled. "And there would be nothing wrong with that."



Ford and Spielberg's final Indiana Jones film together will hit cinemas in 2020, and won't feature Shia LaBeouf, who was briefly considered the actor to build the franchise around after Harrison ditched his beloved character's famous fedora.



The director now believes there's no actor in Hollywood who could replace Ford - and so changing Indie's sex could be a great idea.



"I don’t think anyone could replace Harrison as Indy, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen," Spielberg told Screen International.



"It’s certainly not my intention to ever have another actor step into his shoes in the way there have been many actors that have played Spider-Man or Batman. There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones - and that’s Harrison Ford."



The moviemaker recently announced he'll start production on the fifth movie in the film franchise early next year (19) in the U.K.



"It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the U.K." the director told Empire. "The actors, and the crew, the chippies (carpenters and set builders), the sparks (electricians), the drivers - everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie."

