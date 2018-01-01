Krysten Ritter mourning the loss of pet dog - report

Krysten Ritter was spotted looking visibly upset after reportedly putting down her beloved pet dog on Sunday (15Apr18).

The Jessica Jones actress took to Instagram early on Sunday to share a picture of her pooch Mikey Mohawk and ask fans to send him their well wishes as he was in bad health.

"My little love munchkin isn’t feeling well - but he’s still the cutest sweetest thing in the world - send Mikey some good vibes so we can get him all better! #mikeymohawk," she wrote in the caption.

However, it seems Mikey didn't make it, as the 36-year-old was spotted looking emotionally distraught as she left the Access Specialty Animal Hospital in Culver City, California later on Sunday, after spending two hours in the facility with her beloved dog, which she reportedly had put down.

In pictures taken by WENN, the actress can be seen crying as she returns to her car while clutching the dog's collar in one hand and his belongings in a bag in the other.

Jessica adopted the rescue dog around 2011 after he was hit by a car and they developed a close bond over the years, with her describing him as the "Best doggy/bestfriend/sidekick" in 2016.

Mikey, who sports a natural mohawk, regularly appeared on her Instagram account, modelled her knitwear creations, joined her on the set of Jessica Jones, and once made an appearance on her TV show Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. He recently starred alongside Krysten on the March front cover of Nylon magazine.

"I adopted Mikey because he was hit by a car and he was having a rough go. All he needed was a loving home," she previously told E! News. "He's changed my life for the better by grounding me, keeping me company, making me laugh endlessly, and he's the most loving little companion I could ever ask for."