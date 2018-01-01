NEWS Pamela Anderson fears she's under investigation over Julian Assange links Newsdesk Share with :







Pamela Anderson fears U.S. authorities are investigating her over her friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



Julian has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 in a bid to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faces allegations of sexual assault, and the Baywatch star has become a regular visitor for the past three years.



In an interview with breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain, Pamela said that since the internet activist had his internet access cut off last month (Mar18), she has been banned from contacting him - and that she fears their relationship is being probed by U.S. authorities, who want to arrest him for exposing classified government secrets.



Asked whether she is under investigation, Pamela responded, "Oh probably. Gosh, I wouldn't be surprised. He's just such a good person, has such good spirit. I really hope that he's doing OK. I have a lot of concerns for him."

She went on to add that she believed American officials wanted to extradite Julian and incarcerate him for life, and also said that she feared for her friend's health.



"He's awful," the Canadian-American actress explained. "It's terrible. They've cut off internet access. He's a political prisoner in the heart of London. Cut off from everybody. No, nobody can visit him right now. His lawyers possibly.



"Every single time I'm in London, of course (I see him), I support him completely. I'm very concerned about his health. I think this is a form of torture, I think they're slowly killing him. I'm very, very, very, concerned, deeply concerned for him."



Although she's confessed to being close to Julian, the 50-year-old has played down rumours of a romantic relationship and is dating French soccer star Adil Rami, 32.



In her Good Morning Britain interview Pamela confirmed she was in "a loving relationship" and is "very happy".

