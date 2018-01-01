Anthony Mackie feared Avengers: Infinity War would be 'awful'

Actor Anthony Mackie worried the new Avengers sequel would bomb at the box office after failing to realise the script he'd received was just one part of the movie.

The star portrays Captain America's sidekick Falcon, aka Sam Wilson, in the Marvel film franchise, and reprises his role for the new Avengers: Infinity War.

However, Mackie was initially unsure about the direction filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo were taking the comic book adaptation in, because he had no idea he was only given a portion of the full script to avoid the leak of plot details.

"I got 25 pages, which was the final fight sequence, and I sent this long email (to film bosses), like, 'This movie is gonna be awful. How does this work? There's no story! This is gonna be the longest fight sequence ever!'," he recalled on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"They were like, 'No, there's 250 other pages!' I was like, 'Oh, oh, alright...! It'll make it much better!'"

Mackie wasn't the only castmember to be kept in the dark about the rest of the Infinity War storyline - new Spider-Man Tom Holland recently revealed he wasn't allowed to read the rest of the screenplay, although co-star Benedict Cumberbatch was granted more access to help him "understand what the context was" in relation to his character, Doctor Strange.

Meanwhile, Mackie enjoyed having the freedom to improvise lines on set, although Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and his alter ego the Hulk onscreen, made it tough for the stars to keep a straight face during filming.

"Mark Ruffalo is an institution of trouble!," Anthony laughed. "He would do all this ridiculous stuff on set and crack people up, and pinch you in awkward places. He's hilarious. He's a problem!"

Avengers: Infinity War, which opens next week (27Apr18), also features Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Chris Pratt as Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord, among many others.