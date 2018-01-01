Evan Rachel Wood teases the wrath of female androids ahead of Westworld premiere

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has promised eager Westworld fans female robots in rebellion will be "changing what power means" in the new season.

The leading lady, who portrays android host Dolores Abernathy on the hit sci-fi programme, feels the storyline for the fresh string of episodes is more timely than ever in light of the recent female-driven #MeToo and Time's Up movements to end sexual harassment.

"We're taking really classic templates and turning them on their head," she explained to Fox News. "We're stripping down stereotypes, changing what power looks like, what power means. I think especially in season two, you're going to see the female characters taking control, which is kind of new."

Westworld became an instant success when the show, based in a futuristic theme park styled around the American West where humans are allowed to do whatever they want to humanoid androids, reached the small screen in 2016, and Evan knew in her gut it would be an overnight sensation.

Asked if she was surprised by the programme's success, the 30-year-old said, "I knew when we were filming it - I kept running around set being like, 'Guys, guys, have you read the next episode? This show is unreal! This is going to be huge.' I knew. I don't know if everybody did, but I did."

The veteran actress, who has been working in movies since the tender age of 10, recently received a pay raise for her work as the lead on the series, which also stars Hollywood heavyweights Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, and Thandie Newton.

Evan will begin receiving pay commensurate with her male Westworld castmates when filming on season three begins and although she didn't ask for the raise, the star feels it's the right time for her to receive pay equity considering her vast resume.

"It's so weird, it only took 25 years," she laughed, before explaining why she's been hesitant to ask for higher salaries in the past. "I think I, like a lot of people, was going to take what I could get because I really love what I do and I (compromise) a lot to do good work and I think a lot of people do, in every field, so it was just a nice surprise."

The second season of Westworld debuts in America on Sunday (22Apr18) on cable network HBO.