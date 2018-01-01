NEWS Melissa McCarthy is looking forward to getting older Newsdesk Share with :







Melissa McCarthy doesn’t have any fears about getting older as she believes mature people are much more “interesting”.



The actress first rose to prominence as Sookie St. James on TV show Gilmore Girls and has since made her mark in Hollywood by securing starring roles in Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy.



As a performer and producer, Melissa may be one of the busiest women in the business but she has now spoken about how she is determined to take every day in her stride.



“I've never minded getting older… I've never had that thing of, 'Why can't I still be 35?' The older you are, the more interesting you are as a character,” she told AARP The Magazine.



“There's a whole life history and knowledge of the world and self-possession that come from someone who has seen more. That experienced point of view is always more exciting. Yes, things may start to sag and shift, but the older you are, the wiser, the funnier, the smarter you are. You become more you.”



Melissa went on to state that she used to cry if she didn’t have work or didn’t have the right shirt when she was in her 20s. However, at the age of 47, she feels comfortable in her own skin and enjoys wearing and doing what she wants, when she wants.



“I see these years ahead as a time to say, 'What does it matter? You want to wear daisy prints? Who cares!' Getting older means knowing yourself, and if you know yourself, express it,” the star shared. “That ripples out. It makes the world a happier place.”



Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone are parents to daughters Vivian, 10, and eight-year-old Georgette. And she is determined to support her girls’ dreams in the same way her mother Sandy did with her.



“The fact (that my mother) didn't give me guilt changed the course of my life. Because if I'd been guilted out, I definitely would have quit,” she added.

