NEWS Dwayne Johnson is a father of three Newsdesk Share with :







Action man Dwayne Johnson has become a father for the third time.



The Rampage star and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, reportedly welcomed little Tiana Gia Johnson on 17 April (18), according to E! News, but the proud dad only went public with the new arrival on Monday (23Apr18), when he shared the first photo of father and daughter online.



"Skin to skin. Our mana (Polynesian term for 'spirit')," he captioned an Instagram picture of himself cradling the newborn. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."



"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the former wrestler gushed.



"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."



Dwayne went on to share a little advice for his male fans about new fatherhood, encouraging them to be "as supportive as you can" during the labour process.



"But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born," he explained. "Its (sic) a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."



Addressing his little girl directly, he then added, "And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.



"Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing... you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck..."



Dwayne also shares two-year-old daughter Jasmine with Lauren, while Simone, 16, is his daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.

