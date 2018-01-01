Bill Cosby dodges testimony in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby's legal team has opted not to put the embattled comedian on the stand at the end of his two-week retrial.

Tom Mesereau and his colleagues confirmed they would not be asking Cosby to testify in his sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania as they rested the case of Monday (23Apr18).

Cosby didn’t testify last year (17) when the first trial took place, and after four days of defence witnesses, Mesereau made it clear his client would not be taking the stand to answer claims he drugged and raped Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004.

Closing arguments in the retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown will be held on Tuesday morning (24Apr18) and the members of the jury will begin deliberations.

Last year, jurors could not reach a verdict and became deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial.

Closing their case on Monday, Cosby's defence team picked holes in Constand's accusations, insisting Cosby was hardly at home in January, 2004 when she alleged he assaulted her.

They quizzed Roslyn Yarbrough, an assistant for Cosby’s then-agent at the William Morris Agency, who made it clear the busy comic was at his Philadelphia-area home "very rarely" throughout the month.

Last week (ends20Apr18), defence witness Marguerite Jackson told the court she believed Constand, her former co-worker at Temple University, wasn't telling the telling the truth about her alleged encounter with Cosby.

"I knew Andrea Constand and she said it didn’t happen,” Jackson revealed on Wednesday (18Apr18). According to Jackson, the accuser talked about reporting a public figure for misconduct, and when she asked Constand if she had in fact been raped, she said she hadn't but reportedly told her, "I could go get money and go back to school and open a business."

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

During the retrial five other women, who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct and rape, were called to the stand as part of the prosecution's case.