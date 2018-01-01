Scarlett Johansson's daughter thinks she's a real-life superhero

Scarlett Johansson's daughter thinks her mum is a real-life superhero.

The 33-year-old actress stars as Black Widow in The Avengers movie franchise, which sees her fighting bad guys in a team of superheroes. But differentiating between the real Scarlett and her onscreen alter ego is tough for her three-year-old daughter Rose, who has come to believe her mother is actually Black Widow in real life.

"If you ask her what I do for a living she says, 'Mommy's a superhero'," Scarlett laughed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then one day, not that long ago, I think we were taking a break shooting Infinity War and I was going into the office, I wasn't doing anything film-related, and I was like, 'OK, see you later honey, Mommy has to go to work'. And she was like, 'Who are you fighting?'

"She thinks I fight people for a living and if anybody has a regular uniform that they regularly wear to work, mine is a pleather unitard."

Scarlett added that she will have to "add a tutu" to her Black Widow costume, especially for her "princess-obsessed" little girl.

"She's a very sweet girl. She's very, very, very girly - painfully girly," Scarlett smiled. "I thought I was girly but she's... she wants to wear the princess dress to bed and to school and it's filthy. New York isn't the best place to have fabric dragging along the floor."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen stunned Scarlett when she showed her a throwback picture of her boyfriend Colin Jost with a beard, which the actress looked at open-mouthed and joked that she "can't un-see it now".

But luckily Colin was clean-shaven as he and Scarlett made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on Monday night (23Apr18), with the actress admitting to Entertainment Tonight she was "excited" to watch it with him as she hasn't seen it yet.