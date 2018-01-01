Tom Hiddleston craved tea during Avengers: Infinity War shoot

Tom Hiddleston craved an afternoon cup of tea each day during the shooting of Avengers: Infinity War.

The British actor reprises his role as Loki from the Thor franchise for the latest Marvel Comics superhero film, which features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle and Elizabeth Olsen.

While Tom enjoyed getting back into the character, he shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (24Apr18) that he loved nothing more than having a cup of Earl Grey tea each day.

"When you're on these sets and you spend the day hurtling through space and time, at about 4pm I think, 'I would actually love a cup of tea,'" he said. "And I go and find one."

Host Jimmy then joked that Tom probably formed a "clique" with his fellow Brits during tea breaks, as the movie also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Paul Bettany as Vision.

However, Tom responded that he actually found it quite difficult to locate his pals as they all use American accents for the film.

"It's very confusing for me because half of them are American (onscreen). I mean, Benedict is doing an American accent, Tom Holland is doing an American accent," the 37-year-old laughed.

Meanwhile, Tom explained that he was thrilled to reunite with his Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth.

The star plays the Australian actor's adoptive brother and nemesis in the films, and also joked that he's now an "honorary" Hemsworth brother alongside Chris and his siblings Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

"I'm the secret one at the back, yeah. I get very manly and enthusiastic hugs from all of them. I'm their strange British brother from another mother!" he smiled.