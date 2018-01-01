Ryan Reynolds congratulates Avengers team with Deadpool rejection letter

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds congratulated the stars of Avengers: Infinity War on its record breaking success by mocking his character's absence from the franchise.

Ryan is set to return as the indestructible hero next month (May18) in the sequel to 2016's Deadpool.

However, in the Marvel Comics the mouthy mercenary has often appeared alongside members of the Avengers, but film crossovers have been thwarted by the fact 20th Century Fox rather than Marvel Studios own the rights to the character.

After Avengers: Infinity War made a record estimated $630 million (£457.3 million) in cinemas around the world in its opening weekend (27-29Apr18), the Canadian actor took to Twitter to joke that he had asked leading Avenger Tony Stark to join them but had been rejected.

He posted a picture of a fake rejection letter to Deadpool which read, "Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X (X-Men's Professor Charles Xavier). No. Sincerely, Tony Stark."

The 41-year-old star, who often appears in character for social media stunts, then captioned the image, "From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers."

He has previously said that he'd love his character to appear in an Avengers film, telling Total Film magazine it would be "a great idea but a very expensive idea".

Despite Deadpool's absence, more than 20 Marvel heroes appear in Avengers: Infinity War, with Tony Stark joined by the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Star-Lord and Thor. The stellar line-up has helped it to the largest worldwide opening ever, surpassing the previous record holder The Fate of the Furious's $542 million (£395 million).

Ryan may eventually get his wish for Deadpool to join the Avengers, as executives at Disney, who own Marvel Studios, are currently finalising a deal to buy 20th Century Fox. Disney chief Bob Iger has said that if the deal goes through his ambition is to reunite the comic book stablemates on screen.