James Marsden avoids new technology

Westworld star James Marsden isn't a fan of new technology, and prefers to use his landline.

The Enchanted actor stars as gunslinger Teddy Flood in HBO's acclaimed hit series about a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android "hosts". The show questions society’s rising dependence on technology and it seems that James isn't very trusting of the technological advances spawned by the digital revolution.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday (01May18), he explained that when it comes to tech he "likes to keep it simple."

"I'm not going to try to keep up. I am going to drive my manual five-speed car," he told the Australian news outlet. "I will use my rotary phone. I am fine with analog. You have to run 90 miles an hour to keep up with everything and it can be too much."

The 44-year-old actor, who shares 17-year-old son Jack and daughter, Mary, 12, with ex-wife Lisa Linde, and five-year-old son William from a previous relationship with model Rose Costa, noted that his children are having a different experience of technology.

"They don't know a time when we didn't have the internet, YouTube and cars that can drive themselves," he sighed.

While James regularly updates his fans with snapshots of his professional life, he rarely shows off his brood on social media.

However, he made an exception for son Jack, who made his debut as his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana at the Italian brand’s Milan Men’s Fashion Week show last January (17) - walking alongside a host of celebrity offspring including rapper Christian Combs, whose dad is Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

“Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!" James captioned a shot on Instagram of Jack strutting his stuff in a red fur-trimmed coat.