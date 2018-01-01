Jane Fonda can no longer hold her alcohol at 80

Veteran actress and fitness icon Jane Fonda finds it "such a bummer" she can no longer hold her liquor.

The Monster-in-Law star turned 80 in December (17), and while she is loving life as an octogenarian, she laments losing her ability to enjoy a drink or two and wake up without a hangover.

"One of the bad things about getting older is, I'm working tomorrow... if I had a drink tonight, even just one, I'd be at half mast (struggling) tomorrow," she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Such a bummer!"

However, when Jane isn't in the middle of filming, she loves to host friends at her recently-installed home bar, after stealing the idea from her ex-boyfriend, Richard Perry, who she dated for eight years until early 2017.

"I've been married to three alcoholics, and I love 'em all, they're great people, but I never had a bar (at home)," she shared. "My last boyfriend had a bar in his house, and what I realised was it's great to have a bar because it's a focal point, a social focal point."

And it gave Jane the perfect excuse to hit her local liquor store: "So then I had to get the best tequila, the best vodka...," she smiled.

During the interview, the Hollywood legend, who is enjoying a career resurgence following the success of her Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie, insisted it was a "miracle" she was still alive.

"I didn't think I'd live this long!" she exclaimed. "If you had told me when I was 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting, still active at 80 on a show like this (Grace and Frankie), I would have said, 'You're out of your mind. There's no way.' No, I didn't think I'd live this long. Everyday I get up and I want to pinch myself."

Jane added, "I thought I'd die lonely and probably from alcohol or something like that, and the fact that I'm not an addict, and I'm 80 and I'm working - it's just a miracle to me."