Peaky Blinders creator considering making film adaptation in between series

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has teased the idea of adapting the hit crime drama for a movie in between upcoming seasons of the show.

Knight has been considering taking the BBC series, set in 1920s Birmingham, England, to the big screen for some time, and reveals producers have been "approached" about a potential project.

However, instead of wrapping the Shelby family story on TV and then revisiting the period franchise for a film, as is the norm, the screenwriter admits he would prefer a different timeline for its production.

"A movie would be great...," he said. "I wouldn't want to do it at the very end, but maybe in between two of the series."

And Knight already has leading man Cillian Murphy on board.

Last year (17), the Irish actor, who plays gang leader Thomas Shelby, told Esquire magazine, "I think Steve has some ideas (for a film). You'd have to be careful, but I'd be curious to do it."

Meanwhile, Knight is hoping to make three more seasons of the gritty drama, and end the show after its seventh run, taking the story line up to the beginning of World War Two.

"(I want to) end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939," he told Digital Spy at Sunday's (13May18) BAFTA TV Awards in London, where Peaky Blinders was crowned Best Drama. "It'll take three more series (to reach that point)."

A fifth season is already in development, and is scheduled to debut in 2019.

In addition to Murphy, Peaky Blinders stars Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson. It has also attracted a number of top names since its debut in 2013, with previous cast members including Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neill, and Annabelle Wallis.