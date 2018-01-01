Nikki Bella left speechless by ex John Cena's declaration of love

Nikki Bella has been left "speechless" by ex-fiance John Cena's revelation that he is holding out hope for a reunion with his former love.

The Trainwreck star and his fellow wrestler called it quits in mid-April (18), just weeks before they were set to become husband and wife, with reports suggesting their differing views on parenthood was to blame for the break-up.

However, in an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today on Monday, John insisted he just wants to do whatever it takes to make Nikki happy, because he is not interested in dating anyone else.

"I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole...," he said. "I don't want anybody else. I love Nicole and I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place..."

Later that day, Nikki and twin sister Brie attended the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in New York where a reporter for TV show Extra detailed what John had said and asked Nikki for her thoughts.

"Wow. Well, I'm speechless. That's crazy," she began, before adding that she just wants both herself and John to "live happily ever after" - whether that means together or separately.

"I have hope. I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me," she explained. "I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it's together or separate and I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like 'I did this for you' or 'You did this for me,' so I think it's okay in relationships to take that moment.

"The day I say my vows, I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them, and so that's what made me hesitant - am I ready to say these vows?"

John and Nikki began dating in late 2012, and they became engaged at the Wrestlemania 33 event in April, 2017.