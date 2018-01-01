Kim Kardashian slammed for promoting diet lollipops on social media

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for promoting "appetite suppressant" lollipops on social media.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday night (15May18) and posted a picture of her sucking a red lollipop as part of a paid promotional partnership with Flat Tummy Co.

"#ad You guys... @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They're Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they're literally unreal. They're giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some... you need to do it quick! #suckit," she wrote in the caption.

Kim was blasted online by fans for advertising the product, as well as The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, who shared screengrabs of Kim's post on Twitter and wrote, "No. F**k off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls (sic). I admire their mother's branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.

"MAYBE don't take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach.'"

Other Instagram users asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to think about what message she's giving her young fans with the post, while others dubbed it "unreal" and "unhealthy".

The 37-year-old recently went on a 10-day cleanse to get her body in shape for the Met Gala at the start of May (18). She kept fans updated on her progress and shared her meal plan with them, revealing that on three of the days she could only drink liquids.