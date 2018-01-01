NEWS John Travolta shows off dance moves onstage with 50 Cent Newsdesk Share with :







John Travolta was caught on camera grooving along to 50 Cent's set onstage at a Cannes Film Festival party on Tuesday (15May18).



The Saturday Night Fever actor took to the stage at the Cannes Party and Concert at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc while the rapper was performing his 2005 hit Just A Lil Bit, and Jeremy Bettis, an executive at 50 Cent’s record label, caught his impromptu dance in a video taken from the side of the stage.



The clip shows John really getting into the song; shuffling from side to side, bobbing up and down, nodding his head and throwing his hands in the air in time to the music, while dressed in the tuxedo he wore to the red carpet of his new movie Gotti. A number of online users and publications have joked about his onstage appearance, saying he showed off "awkward" "dad moves".



The rapper shared a shorter version of the video on social media and wrote in the caption, "Me and John Travolta partying (laughing emoji) l swear l only came out here because of him."



The In Da Club star joined John, Kelly Preson and their family on the red carpet for the new crime drama, in which the Grease star plays John Gotti, New York mobster and the boss of the Gambino crime family. He shared a photo of them both dressed in tuxedos and wrote, "You gotta check out my John Travolta’s New movie Gotti he is great in it."



The hip-hop star was drafted in to perform at the party after Pitbull, who created music for the movie, had to pull out because he was "having issues with his voice".



Besides the Gotti premiere, the veteran actor gave a panel talk, attended a Gotti photocall and the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and was presented with Variety’s first Cinema Icon Award on Tuesday.

