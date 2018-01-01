Josh Brolin has a 'man crush' on Ryan Reynolds

Josh Brolin has a "man crush" on his Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds.

The actor takes on the part of Cable in the superhero film, while Ryan reprises his role of wisecracking mercenary Deadpool in the sequel to the 2016 box office hit. The movie also stars Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller and Terry Crews.

Josh made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (15May18) to promote the flick, and during his chat shared that he was hesitant to take on the movie at first because he'd only recently finished playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

"I almost turned it down. I was in the middle of Avengers and I was tired, and they said, 'Do you want to do this thing?' And then my wife (Kathryn Boyd) said, 'Why don't you just read it?' And I read it. And it was really funny, man," he recalled, going on to add that he is a fan of the 2009 romantic comedy called The Proposal that Ryan starred in alongside Sandra Bullock. "And it's Ryan Reynolds. It's one of those things, it's an inside voice, something you don't tell everybody but when you're promoting a movie you finally tell people - I'm a massive fan of The Proposal."

Host Jimmy then proceeded to ask Josh whether he has a "man crush" on his colleague.

To which the 50-year-old replied: "I do man, I feel weirded out admitting it in front of you because you're laughing at me right now, but I feel confidence."

During the interview, Josh also shared how much he enjoyed working on the film, as it was "irreverent" and "as inappropriate as it possibly can be".

Meanwhile, Ryan made an appearance on another late-night talk show on Tuesday night. Dressed as his character Deadpool, he interrupted host Stephen Colbert's monologue on The Late Show.