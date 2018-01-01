Meghan Marke's half-sister hospitalised with ankle injury

Meghan Markle's wedding week has hit another snag - her half-sister has been hospitalised with a broken ankle and fractured knee.

Samantha Markle suffered the injuries on Wednesday (16May18) during a confrontation with the paparazzi in Florida.

Her boyfriend told TMZ he and Samantha were driving when they were forced to swerve to avoid overzealous photographers, hitting a concrete barrier.

Meghan's sister, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, reportedly twisted her foot during the accident.

The accident occurred on the same day Meghan's father, Thomas, underwent heart surgery in Los Angeles, days after suffering a heart attack.

Reports suggest the procedure has been completed and Thomas is alert and coherent, telling TMZ he believed doctors had implanted three stents in his blood vessels.

He is still in the hospital and it is unclear when he'll be released. He has been told by doctors he will not be able to travel to England for his daughter's wedding on Saturday (19May18). It's not yet known who will escort the bride-to-be down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It isn't all bad news for the former Suits star. Her mum Doria Ragland arrived in London on Wednesday for moral support ahead of the nuptials, and teachers and pupils at Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in Los Angeles, where the actress was a former student, will host a celebration to mark Markle's big day.

"This Saturday at 3am we have invited the students who wish to come and watch the wedding together in a community, so we have a number of students and quite a few parents and some siblings who are joining us," principal Maureen Diekmann says. “We’ll have some tea and juice and the families will bring a pot luck item to share.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so we’ll just have fun with it and enjoy it and be happy for her and wish her well in her future life with Prince Harry."