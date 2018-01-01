Ryan Reynolds opens up about 'complicated' relationship with his father

Ryan Reynolds has addressed the difficult relationship he shared with his late father.

The actor's dad, James Reynolds, passed away in October 2015 after battling Parkinson's disease for 20 years. And Ryan has since spoken out about the importance of raising funds in order to help fund research and treatment for those suffering from the condition, and even decided to run the New York City marathon in 2008 having been inspired by his father.

However, in a recent interview with Mr Porter, the Deadpool star admitted that their relationship was not always easy.

“My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us," said Ryan, the youngest of four brothers. "This is not meant to be some sob story — everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard — but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I’ve dealt with anxiety in different ways.”

The film star also described James as a "former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine,” which as a result left him "twitchy" as a child. Luckily, his tight relationship with his siblings has helped him to see the funny side in the darkest of situations.

“My brothers and I are all very, very close and we all share a bit of that type of humour together," he smiled. "I’ll look for the joke in things so that I don’t look for the sadness and the grief."

Ryan, who shares three-year-old daughter James (named after his father) and one-year-old Ines with wife Blake Lively, now exercises daily in an attempt to combat his anxiety, and though he wouldn't wish the condition "on anyone," he believes it acts as a "great fuel."

"I mean, my God, it’s the anti-complacency pill," he insisted. "But it’s also something that you need to manage.”