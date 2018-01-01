Cheryl 'wants to keep son Bear grounded and normal'

Cheryl is reportedly determined to keep her baby son with boyfriend Liam Payne grounded.

The two English popstars welcomed son Bear in March 2017, and while One Direction star Liam has had to spend large amounts of time away promoting his solo career, both are relishing being first-time parents.

Liam, who's known for being honest in interviews, recently revealed that he initially struggled to find his place in the family after Cheryl, 34, gave birth, but insiders say the 24-year-old has nothing to worry about.

"Despite Liam's struggles, Cheryl has a very fixed idea on bringing up Bear together, so that he grows up in a stable environment," an insider told British magazine Reveal. "Cheryl wants to keep Bear grounded and normal, and for him to grow up with an open mind to today's world. She is also determined he will never see any tension between her and Liam, saying there is to be no angry behaviour in front of their boy."

The source divulged that the former Girls Aloud singer has drawn up a list of parenting dos and don'ts, which Liam has supposedly dubbed the "10 Commandments", with rules forbidding dummies, junk food or OTT gifts.

However, Liam is said to want to be a little bit more relaxed in his approach to dad duties.

"Liam wants his little Bear to be a bit of a rule-breaker. He wants Bear to grow up well-balanced and not spoilt," the source said, adding that he cites David and Victoria Beckham's children as good examples. "He says the Beckhams' kids seem lovely and they grew up with privilege."