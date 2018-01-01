NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thank fans for wedding wishes Newsdesk Share with :







Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have publicly thanked fans worldwide for the outpouring of congratulatory messages following their wedding on Saturday (19May18).



The royal couple, which has since been given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot in front of 600 guests at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England, and on Monday (21May18), Kensington Palace representatives unveiled Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits.



The first of three images features the bride and groom standing with both sides of the immediate family, including Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, while the second snap has the happy couple seated in the middle of its bridal party. Harry and Meghan also stepped outside for one black-and-white shot, for which they sat on some stairs for a more relaxed pose.



The portraits were all taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer responsible for Harry and Meghan's engagement photos in November (17), inside Windsor Castle, shortly after they rode through the town of Windsor on a horse-drawn carriage, and in an accompanying statement, the newlyweds expressed their thanks to everyone who helped to mark their big day.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace official declared. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world.



"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."



Lubomirski also issued his own statement about his involvement in the royal wedding.



"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday," it read. "This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

