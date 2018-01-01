Cara Delevingne defends Rita Ora over Girls lyrics backlash

Bisexual Cara Delevingne has jumped up to defend Rita Ora following backlash the singer received for "insensitive" lyrics in her new sex song Girls.

Ora was targeted by gay fans and peers who felt the track, which also features Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, trivializes the nature of sexuality.

The comments prompted Ora to take to Twitter last week and apologise, stating, "I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."

But now Cara has added her voice to the controversy, insisting the singer hasn't done anything wrong.

"I don't think it's right to say her experience and her words are wrong," she told Paper magazine. "If she hadn't ever felt that way and it wasn't true then that would be weird. She's being proud of something and saying it."

Rita has also since revealed she has had intimate moments with men and women, explaining: "I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey."

Delevingne added, "I think it's a really great song. I love Rita. I think she's a wonderful artist and I always support her in what she does... She didn't need to apologise. She did nothing wrong. She should be able to come forth and say, 'This is the way I did this and I'm going to keep on singing this song because it's a great song'. It came from the right intention and that's what's most important."

Cardi B has also addressed the drama on social media, stating: "Listen to GIRLS by Rita Ora ft (featuring) me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx. We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song (sic)... I thought the song was a good song."