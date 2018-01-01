NEWS Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star as villain in Spider-Man sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to play villain Mysterio in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.



If he signs on, this will be the Jarhead star's first comic book role.



He will join Tom Holland, who will reprise his role as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. The 37-year-old will also star alongside Michael Keaton, who plays villain Vulture, Marisa Tomei and Zendaya.



Jon Watts is returning as director, while Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are writing the script. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal will produce.



Plot details surrounding the movie are being kept under wraps, but Mysterio has appeared in several Spider-Man cartoons and video games. The villain was first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 in June, 1964.



Meanwhile, Holland was last featured as the superhero in blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.



It is unclear when Gyllenhaal will start filming Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, but the movie is slated for release July, 2019.



Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers and Dan Gilroy's untitled Netflix movie. He will also star in Paul Dano's Wildlife and Cary Fukunaga's The American, in which he will portray Leonard Bernstein.



Gyllenhaal's biopic, which will pick up Bernstein's life as a rookie conductor at the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25 and portray the composer through his highs and lows as he grappled with fame and success, is one of two films in the works about Bernstein. Bradley Cooper has also signed on to direct and star in a new movie about the beloved composer, titled simply Bernstein.

