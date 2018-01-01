Andrew Garfield locked lips with '30 girls' on night of first kiss

Andrew Garfield made out with "30 girls" at a house party on the night of his first kiss.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (22May18), The Amazing Spider-Man actor spoke about how he had moved from an all-boys school to a co-educational one at the age of 12 or 13, when the "hormone monster" was raging.

Andrew went on to explain that he didn't know how to deal with members of the opposite sex, except to know he had "all these longings and all these stirrings" about them, which really kicked off at a house party that was thrown when one of their schoolmate's parents were out of town.

Initially, the boys and girls were "terrified" of each other, until they ended up having a "mass sexual awakening" that "changed all of our lives".

"It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision," he recalled. "Suddenly, it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other! Just, like, tongues out, tongue first. It was this incredibly debauched... I'm sorry parents, this is what has to happen, we have to figure it out somehow.

"That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women - girls. This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening."

The 34-year-old star also admitted that he is still best friends with some of his schoolmates, and they often reminisce about that party.