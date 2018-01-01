Sam Claflin spent three months away from family while filming Adrift

Sam Claflin spent three months away from his family while filming Adrift because medical reasons kept his wife and son away from the set.

The Hunger Games star's wife Laura Haddock was pregnant with the couple's second child at the time and decided against joining her husband in Fiji because of the risk of contracting the Zika virus, which causes birth defects.

"My wife was pregnant at the time and Zika virus is in Fiji. It's not a huge outbreak, but still you don't want to risk it," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "So my wife and little boy couldn't come out to Fiji. I had three months on my own."

However, Sam was able to fill his time with his co-stars, who he grew close to.

"Everyone was away from their homes and families," he says. "There was an immediate bond and connection because we were all suffering together. We enjoyed our time as best we could. I definitely rang home though and spoke to my family as much as I could, on a daily basis!"

Adrift is based on the true story of a woman struggling to survive at sea after a sailing trip to Tahiti goes awry. The story shifts between her romance with her fiance and her efforts to keep him alive following a storm.

Shailene Woodley plays the fiancee of Sam's character in the movie and he explains he quickly developed a close bond with the actress, which made their acting in the film easy.

"She and I really hit it off from the beginning," he adds. "There was no trying to get along. The chemistry was there for nothing. She's someone I genuinely care about, someone who I'm excited about. She's so young, and yet, has so much going for her."