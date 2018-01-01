Solo: A Star Wars Story disappoints at North American box office

The new Star Wars spin-off is struggling to hit North American box office predictions after earning a projected $101.1 million (GBP76 million) over the Memorial Day weekend (24-28May18).

Solo: A Star Wars Story was expected to rake in $130 to $150 million (GBP97.7 - 112.7 million) domestically and $300 million (GBP225.5 million) globally, but the star-studded movies is now expected to just squeak past $100 million in North America and $148.3 million (GBP111.4 million) worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has earned $65 million (GBP48.8 million) overseas. It also lags behind the most current standalone Star Wars movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which opened with $155 million (GBP116.5 million) in North America in 2016.

The movie's release also comes a mere five months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"We are all over it, and will spend a lot of time digging into why things happened the way they did. We have a year and a half before Episode IX comes out," Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis says. "We've had so much success. The previous three Star Wars films did $4 billion worth of of business at the box office, so it doesn't feel like saturation is necessarily an issue, but we are still answering all of the questions."

Solo: A Star Wars story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, a character originated by Harrison Ford. Ron Howard took over directing responsibilities from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who exited the project last summer (17) over creative differences with LucasFilm bosses.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 will earn a projected $53.5 million (GBP40.2 million) in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $218.2 million (GBP186.5 million).

And Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to break records by surpassing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Avengers to become the sixth top grossing film in North America with a projected $621.7 million (GBP467.3 million). The blockbuster has earned over $1.9 billion globally.