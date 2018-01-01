Henry Cavill wants to prove there's more to him than Superman

Henry Cavill hopes his role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout will prove he's capable of playing characters different from Superman.

The British actor found worldwide fame when he was cast as the superhero in 2013's Man of Steel, and he has since reprised the character for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

In Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Henry plays August Walker, a mysterious CIA agent sent in to keep an eye on Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team, and he was excited to show off a side of himself nobody has seen on screen before.

When asked if he was specifically looking for something different to Superman with Fallout, Henry told Empire magazine: "I feel like it's doing a disservice to say I'm trying to play something different from Superman. I love that character and I feel a very personal relationship with Superman. There's a lot more to be told on Superman yet, and I'm looking forward to playing that character hopefully many more times.

"When it comes to selecting other roles, or being a part of other franchises, it's more about the enjoyment of showing everyone there's more to me than just the Superman performance."

Henry admits that the August Walker he signed up to play ended up being completely different to the character it became during the shoot, as director Christopher McQuarrie likes to evolve the roles during production.

"The funniest thing about Walker and how it was pitched to me is that how it ended up is nothing like that," he explained. "And because we also had the month to a month-and-a-half hiatus, there was even more time to continue to evolve this character, and where we started with the character was very different from where we ended up."

The production took a hiatus after Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which also stars Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson, hits cinemas from 26 July (18).