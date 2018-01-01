Rose McGowan mourns Anthony Bourdain's death in Italy with pal Asia Argento

Rose McGowan has joined her friend Asia Argento in Italy as the xXx actress mourns the loss of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

The chef-turned-TV travel show presenter committed suicide last week (ends08Jun18) and McGowan jetted off to Italy over the weekend to comfort her pal, who is also a vocal alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse.

In a new open letter sent to the media on Monday (11Jun18), Rose salutes her pal as she returns to work after the tragedy, noting Bourdain, 61, was the same age as her father when he passed away.

"Dear Fellow Humans," McGowan begins the note. "Sitting across from me is the remarkable human and brave survivor, Asia Argento, who has been through more than most could stand, and yet stand she does. She stood up to her monster rapist and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide. The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain.

"I write these truths because I have been asked to. I know so many around the world thought of Anthony Bourdain as a friend and when a friend dies, it hurts. Many of these people who lost their ‘friend’ are wanting to lash out and blame. You must not sink to that level. Suicide is a horrible choice, but it is that person’s choice."

Rose then opens up about her troubled friends Asia and Bourdain, revealing both harboured great darkness and the chef once told a mutual acquaintance that he'd never met anyone who wanted to die more than him.

"Through a lot of this last year, Asia did want the pain to stop. But here’s the thing, over their time together, thankfully, she did the work to get help, so she could stay alive and live another day for her and her children. Anthony’s depression didn’t let him, he put down his armor, and that was very much his choice. His decision, not hers. His depression won.

"I know before Anthony died he reached out for help, and yet he did not take the doctor’s advice. And that has led us here, to this tragedy, to this loss, to this world of hurt."

Rose has also asked Bourdain's fans and friends and the media at large not to blame Argento for his death, adding: "Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony. We are asking you to be better, to look deeper, to read and learn about mental illness, suicide and depression before you make it worse for survivors by judging that which we do not understand, that which can never fully be understood."

Rose concludes her letter by urging those who are considering taking their lives to seek help, listing the suicide prevention hotlines around the world.