Jada Pinkett Smith: 'I was hooked on self-pleasure at 17'

Jada Pinkett Smith shocked her teenage daughter on their joint Facebook talk show by revealing she was giving herself multiple orgasms at her age.

The actress sat down with her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, to have a frank and honest conversation about sex and pleasure for the latest broadcast of their Red Table Talk show on Monday (11Jun18), and confessed she had mastered masturbation at the age of 17.

"We, as women, have been trained that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex, sex is not for women, sex is for men, pleasure is for men - and honestly I think that’s why so many women that I know have never had orgasms," Jada said, before addressing her teenage daughter Willow and adding, "I think by your age I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. Yep, I did.

"I was really into it at one point just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think I went through kind of an addiction too with it. Then one day I was like, 'Enough, you’re having five orgasms a day'."

Jada went on to reveal her grandmother taught her all about self-pleasure when she was nine.

"She wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me," she said. "She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. She taught me at 9! At 9!"

And she passed that sexual openness to her own daughter: "I think that people still have a very difficult time talking about sex, especially women,” she said. “I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind."