Axed director Bryan Singer to receive Bohemian Rhapsody credit

Moviemaker Bryan Singer will still get credited as director of Bohemian Rhapsody, even though he was fired from the project.

The filmmaker was sacked by studio bosses in December (17) over alleged unprofessional behaviour and reported disputes with leading man Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in the film, and he was replaced by British director Dexter Fletcher.

But, as producer Graham King prepares to start the promotion cycle for the film's November release, he has confirmed Singer's work on the project will be acknowledged.

"Bryan Singer is the credited director of the film," King told Empire Magazine.

Singer was accused of failing to showing up to set, causing production problems and delays, and the producer reveals executives were forced to fire him to complete the movie on schedule.

"Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on," King recalled. "He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to... It wasn’t about reinventing the wheel. We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box."

Bryan hit back at claims he was unprofessional on set in a statement released shortly after his firing, insisting he simply fell ill and needed a little time off.

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honour the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first," he said.

Singer's departure isn't the only drama the movie has attracted months ahead of its release - director Bryan Fuller grabbed headlines after slamming the movie's trailer when it was released in May (18), accusing movie bosses of trying to sterilise the life of bisexual singer Mercury by neglecting to mention he was a gay man suffering from HIV/AIDS in the promo.