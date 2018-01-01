Ocean's 8 cast ordered filming breaks for Anne Hathaway to pump breast milk

Anne Hathaway was so thankful to her fellow Ocean's 8 leading ladies for ordering filming breaks when the new mum needed to pump her breast milk.

The new ensemble movie was the Les Miserables star's first job after giving birth to her first child, son Jonathan, in March, 2016, and she is relieved to have been surrounded by such supportive cast and crewmembers as she adapted to life as a working mum.

"I was so happy because I was breastfeeding and I had that moment where I was like, 'Oh, is this gonna be a positive environment to just be able to do that?'," she recalled to breakfast show Today, "and everybody was fantastic and they understood."

Hathaway played diva actress Daphne Kluger, the target of the film's heist, and co-star Cate Blanchett jokes her swollen breasts "really worked" for her character's costume.

"It really did!," laughed Anne. "My entire character was built from the chest up!"

Taking a more serious tone, she shared one particular memory from the New York shoot.

"I remember there was one moment when we were shooting a little long, and I just kinda went, 'Ughhh' and the girls were like, 'What's wrong?' and I said, 'I should have pumped an hour ago,'" Anne explained. "The girls just formed (a circle) around me and they were like (to filmmakers), 'We need a break. Annie needs to go do this.'

"It was just like, who gets that? I mean, everybody should but (it's not common)."

Anne recently revealed the all-female stars also helped her regain her body confidence as a new mum, after Cate and Sandra Bullock complimented her figure as she arrived on-set in a pair of jeans.

However, it was a remark from Rihanna which really got her excited.

"Rihanna looks up and goes, 'Damn girl, you got an a**!'," Anne recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week (07Jun18). "And I, of course, was freaked out and loved it so much and go, 'Really?' And she goes, 'You got an a** like me.' And I can honestly say I've never had that experience on a film set before."

Ocean's 8, which was directed by Gary Ross, also stars Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina.