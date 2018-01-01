NEWS Kim Kardashian urges Twitter boss to introduce edit button Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has lobbied Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to install an edit button on the micro-blogging site.



The reality TV star told fans on Twitter on Tuesday night (12Jun18) that she had a conversation with Jack, co-founder and chief executive of the social media site, at her husband Kanye West's 41st birthday party over the weekend, asking him about introducing a button which would allow users to update a tweet that had already been posted.



"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who boasts more than 60 million Twitter followers, wrote.



Jack responded, joking that was the only reason he received an invitation to the bash, tweeting, "Now I see why I was invited!" Kim retweeted the message and replied, "Hahaha never! Kanye loves you! But I had to bring it up."



Besides Jack, guests at Kanye's party included collaborators Pusha T and Kid Cudi as well as Kim's siblings Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. They enjoyed a sit-down meal and were entertained by mentalist Lior Suchard, who performed illusions as Kanye's music played in the background.



Kim told fans in her Instagram Story video, "So we have Lior here all the way from Tel Aviv who is a mentalist... Look, watch this," as he made a pair of glasses placed in front of the rapper flip over.



Guests also enjoyed cookies and hot drinks bearing Kanye's face and the title of his new album YE, while his birthday cake was made to look like a range of mountains, presumably a nod to Wyoming, where he made the new record.



On Tuesday, Kanye, who turned 41 on Friday, shared a picture of the couple and tweeted, "Thank you to my wife for throwing me the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party."

