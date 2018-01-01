Sophia Bush: 'I didn't want to marry Chad Michael Murray'

Sophia Bush never wanted to marry Chad Michael Murray.

The former couple became engaged in 2004 and wed the following year, separating months later, and Sophia went on to file for an annulment. Her request was denied, but the couple divorced in 2006.

Bush has previously stated they "had no business being in a relationship in the first place" and now she reveals getting married to her former One Tree Hill co-star was not what she wanted.

"Everybody's been 22 and stupid," she recently told U.S. radio host Andy Cohen. "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do... (I got married) because how do you let everybody down... what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."

"Life is always loaded," she said. "What the public knows ever is never... it's not the tip of the iceberg..."

Bush has not spoken about her relationship with Murray a lot in public, but last year (17) she explained it wasn't a complete failure because she learned a lot.

"I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I've done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years," she wrote in Cosmopolitan magazine.

"I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons...," she added. "You call in exactly whom and what you need over the course of your life, as you are learning life's lessons. And learn them you will.

"Even if you try to avoid these teachings, they're coming for you. This reality has taught me that the relationships that don't lead to lifetime commitments are not failures. Not every love can last forever..."