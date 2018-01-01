Chris Pine returning to Wonder Woman for sequel

Chris Pine's Wonder Woman character has come back from the dead to reunite with leading lady Gal Gadot in the new superhero sequel.

The Star Trek actor portrayed Wonder Woman's love interest, U.S. military intelligence officer Steve Trevor, in last year's (17) blockbuster, during which he appeared to have been killed off.

However, on Wednesday (13Jun18), director Patty Jenkins revealed Trevor is still very much alive after sharing the first two images from the forthcoming follow-up as production gets underway.

"Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!" she tweeted beside a snap of Pine in costume on the set of the new movie, as she also shared the title of the project.

Jenkins also posted a snap of Gadot as the DC Comics icon in silhouette as she stares at a wall of TV screens.

The sequel is set in 1984, against the backdrop of the Cold War, and will feature Gadot's titular Amazonian warrior princess facing off with her nemesis Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

"So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family," Jenkins tweeted in March (18). "Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot."

Israeli actress Gadot also celebrated the news online, posting, "I'm SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!"

Further plot details have yet to be revealed, but former Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal has also been cast in a "pivotal role" in the film.

The Warner Bros. shoot will take place in Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia, while additional scenes will be filmed in the U.K., Spain, and the Canary Islands.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theatres in November, 2019.