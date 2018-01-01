Shailene Woodley only works with directors who are ‘good humans’

Shailene Woodley has a “no jerks policy” when it comes to her career.

The actress can currently be seen opposite Sam Claflin in Adrift, which recounts the true story of Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp’s fight for survival after sailing into a hurricane.

For the film, Shailene, who grew up around water, was required to cliff dive, something she had no problem with.

And during a chat with Vulture, when the 26-year-old was asked if acting is similar to jumping off a cliff, Shailene mused: “It can be, but it doesn’t feel scary. It doesn’t feel like you’re jumping off of a cliff into a rabbit hole. It feels like you’re jumping off of a cliff into a lake, into something that you know you’re going to be supported by.

“For me, I do a lot of cross-referencing before I say yes to a project — or before I chase after a project. You want to make sure the script is in a good place, you want to know that the director is a good human. Regardless of how talented anyone is, I think it’s important to have a ‘No jerks’ policy. To work with actors who are inspired to be actors, and who love what they do. So that when you jump off the cliff, you have an idea that it’s going to hold certain truths regardless of what the external environment provides.”

As well as the Adrift, the actress is also working on the second season of Big Little Lies, and animated movie Arkie, in which she voices the lead character.