Will Ferrell to star in comedy about Eurovision Song Contest

Will Ferrell is to star in a new movie about the Eurovision Song Contest.

The actor and comedian rose to fame on NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live and has subsequently starred in a number of comedies, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Blades of Glory and The Other Guys.

Ferrell humorously showed off his vocal ability in films such as Step Brothers and Old School and it seems he's now set to show off his singing chops in another film.

According to Deadline, the star has signed on to write and feature in Netflix's Eurovision, a film about the popular international song competition founded in 1956. Eurovision is one of the most-watched non-sporting events, with audience figures of between 100 million and 600 million globally. Winning the competition often gives artists a short-term career boost, though notable exceptions include 1974 winner ABBA and Celine Dion, who was victorious for Switzerland in 1988.

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce via his Gary Sanchez Productions banner, with his longtime collaborator Adam McKay to act as executive producer. No other castmembers have been announced.

The 50-year-old most recently partnered with Netflix on Ibiza, the romantic comedy starring Gillian Jacobs and Richard Madden, on which he served as a producer alongside McKay and Kevin Messick.

Ferrell was most recently seen onscreen in Daddy's Home 2 and TV series No Activity. He has wrapped production on several films, such as Holmes and Watson, a take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson, also starring John C. Reilly and Ralph Fiennes, as well as James Franco's Zeroville, about a young actor who arrives in Hollywood in 1969.

He is also attached to feature in The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared, based on Jonas Jonasson's novel of the same name.