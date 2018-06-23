Daniel Pinder joins movie Garrison 7: The Fallen

Garrison 7: The Fallen poster revealed.



Daniel Pinder has joined the cast of the Action Sci-fi Garrison 7: The Fallen of Gena8 Studios Australia. Gena8 studios has worked on productions such as Marvel Avengers, The Matrix, The Lord of The Rings, The Hobbit, Superman Returns, The Wolverine films and many more.Scott Brewer known for his stuntwork and acting in films such as The Chronicles of Narnia, The Matrix and Bad Karma alongside Ray Liotta is the Creator and Director of the film.Garrison 7: The Fallen is the first installment in the Garrison 7 universe. Garrison 7: The Fallen centers around an elite special forces commander who accidentally uncovers an insidious military conspiracy leading to his families brutally murder. Now the target of an intergalactic manhunt, they will stop at nothing to silence him.The Garrison 7: The Fallen cast includes Brian Krause of “Charmed”, Mark Rolston of such films as “The Shawshank Redemption and the Saw Films “, Steve Bastoni “ The Matrix and The Water Diviner”, Hazuki Kato, Jim Meskimen, Marjean Holden and much more talent. Pinder will portray the character by the name of Kai.Pinder’s credits include NBC’s Chicago PD, We Are Your Friends and his upcoming films, Paved New World, Skate God and his movie Sarah alongside Oscar nominated actress Virginia Madsen and Spencer List.Pinder is repped by The Michael Abrams Group and Central Artists Agency.