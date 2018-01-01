Khloe Kardashian slams U.S. border family separation

Khloe Kardashian has encouraged her fans to show compassion to immigrant children who have been separated from their families at the Mexican border.

Media outlets across the world have covered the news of U.S. border control agents holding children in detention centres in Texas as their parents are arrested and detained.

Children as young as six were seen in cages created by metal fencing in warehouses, with U.S. President Donald Trump finally putting an end to the controversial policy earlier this week (begins18Jun18) after the heartbreaking images and video flooded the news and social media.

"As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl... It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families," Khloe wrote on Twitter on Friday (22Jun18). "Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other. This is not how we foster love and acceptance. This is not who we are."

The 33-year-old then encouraged her 26 million followers on Twitter to donate to a fundraising website that funds organisations that are helping families and displaced children at the border, including American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights First.

"There are thousands of children now separated from their parents and we must not let these children be forgotten, nor can we let this moment be forgotten. We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate. Xo," the new mum concluded.

Khloe's outburst comes as boyfriend Tristan Thompson shared a sweet snap of him with son Prince and daughter True.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player is grinning in the snap with his 18-month-old son in one arm, and his baby daughter in the other.

Prince is Tristan's son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.