Tom Holland unveils title of next Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland has shared the title of the next film in the Spider-Man franchise.

The British actor portrayed Peter Parker / Spider-Man in 2017 superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, which also starred Michael Keaton, Zendaya, and Robert Downey Jr.

Following the success of the first instalment, which grossed over $880 million (£665 million) worldwide, Sony and Marvel committed to making a follow-up, with Tom now divulging, possibly unintentionally, the title of the upcoming flick.

"I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2," he said in a video posted to his Instagram page following an appearance at Ace Comic Con in Seattle over the weekend (23-24Jun18). "I don't know much about it. I'm a little confused because I died, so I don't really know how it will come into play, but what I do know is I got the new script, I'm super excited to read it, and it's going to be great. Spider-Man 2, let's do this."

Tom then proceeded to hold up the front page of his script to the camera, revealing that the working title for the project is Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the video, Tom was referring to the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel's most recent superhero movie, in which half of the population is wiped out, including Spider-Man.

Plot details for the sequel have largely been kept under wraps, though Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige divulged in April that the movie will begin shooting in July in a number of major cities.

"We film in London," he told Gizmodo. "We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there's another reason we're shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he'll spend some time in other parts of the globe."

Jon Watts is returning to direct the film, while key cast members are set to reprise their roles. Jake Gyllenhaal is also rumoured to be taking on the part of villain Quentin Beck / Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to hit cinemas from 5 July 2019.