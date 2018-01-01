Jonathan Rhys Meyers briefly detained following domestic dispute on a plane

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was reportedly detained in California on Sunday night (08Jul18) after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with his wife on an airplane.

The Tudors star, his spouse Mara Lane, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Wolf were on an American Airlines flight from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles, where they got into a heated argument.

According to TMZ, Meyers was allegedly intoxicated and yelled expletives at his wife, before heading to the bathroom to smoke an electronic cigarette, which is against federal law.

Meyers was instructed to stop using the device by a flight attendant and complied, but when they landed, police officers were waiting for him.

He was subsequently detained, but was eventually released after cops "determined no crime was committed", Airport Police Public Information Officer Rob Pedregon confirms to People.com.

Meyers has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past and has been to rehab several times.

Mara previously revealed the actor had suffered a relapse in his battle for sobriety last year (17), after she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a little girl.

In the post at the time, Mara explained that she and Jonathan had decided to be as "transparent" as possible while they navigated their grief, in the hope that their story may help others going through a similar situation.

"He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period," she wrote in the lengthy Instagram post.

She concluded the message by adding, "We don't have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up."