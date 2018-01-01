Laverne Cox gushes about boyfriend on first anniversary

Actress Laverne Cox has marked her first anniversary with her new man by declaring her love for him online.

The transgender Orange is the New Black star went public with her budding relationship with Kyle Draper on Instagram in April (18), and earlier this week (begs09Jul18), they celebrated their romance milestone.

"Happy 1 year anniversary babe," Laverne captioned a series of four pictures of the smiling pair during an evening out. "I love you so much!"

The 46-year-old initially revealed in March (18) that she had quietly been dating a mystery man since the summer of 2017, explaining they met on dating app Tinder.

"It's incredible," she gushed to news show Access Hollywood. "Love is so incredibly healing. I'm just so happy. When you're happy... love is life-saving."

Although Laverne wasn't ready to share his identity with fans at the time, the actress did open up about meeting one another's relatives.

"Everybody gets along," she added. "His family's amazing. My mum likes him. It's good."

Laverne's boyfriend was subsequently identified as Draper after she shared the first photo of the couple laying in bed in April (18), and the actress is sure to be relieved not to have to hide the relationship, as she has been forced to do in the past.

"As a black transgender woman, I've often been kept a secret by the men that I've dated," she told Cosmopolitan South Africa earlier this year (18), when she became the first transgender person to grace the cover of the magazine.

However, she insisted her relationship history hasn't been all bad: "So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever," she recalled. "Trans women deserve to be loved out and in the open and in the light."