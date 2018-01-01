Will Arnett's son runs up $400 gaming bill

Actor Will Arnett has been forced to keep a closer eye on his seven-year-old sons' gaming habits after he ran up a bill of $400 (£300).

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star thought he had become a victim of credit card fraud after noticing a string of unfamiliar purchases on his statement, until he discovered his youngest child, Abel, was responsible for the unauthorised charges from his iPad.

"I got a bunch of charges on my credit card, and I was like, 'What's going on? Was my credit card stolen?'" Will told morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "They're all 99 cents, or two bucks, and there were a bunch (of charges).

"I traced it back to my seven-year-old and he's buying these in app-purchases, just willy-nilly, just buying, buying, buying!"

Will reveals he confronted his kid about the charges, but accidentally let slip that he had been allowing Abel to play popular survival game Fortnite, which is rated for players aged 12 and up.

"I go, 'Hey buddy, this is, like, $400... for Fortnite!'" he recalled, before realising his blunder and quickly backtracking, quipping, "I don't let my seven-year-old play Fortnite!"

Since the credit card surprise, Will has made sure to implement a series of parental locks on all electronic devices for Abel and big brother Archie, nine - his children from his marriage to ex-wife, comedienne Amy Poehler.

"We have some locks," he shared. "This summer it's all about how to limit the screen time."

Will isn't the only celebrity parent reining in their kid's Internet shopping habits - Mariah Carey recently admitted her son Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, spent $5,000 (£3,700) online on random purchases, and once even managed to order a new dog online. Mariah cancelled the order.