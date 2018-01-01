Saoirse Ronan doesn't consider herself famous.

The 24-year-old actress, who landed her first Oscar nomination at age 13 for her role in movie Atonement, told Vogue she considers Selena Gomez to be famous.

“I still get completely shocked that anyone knows who I am," she explained. "But I’m not... famous. I just genuinely don’t think I am. Selena Gomez is famous.”

Saoirse, who also landed two Best Actress Oscar nominations for Brooklyn and Lady Bird, confessed she would prefer to act without having to be famous, and refuses to read anything about herself.

"If you’re not aware of how often you’re in a newspaper, then it’s like it’s not really happening," she explained. “I just get so anxious whenever I watch anything that I’m in... I’m fine with the way I look now, but I wouldn’t necessarily be looking at photographs of myself all day. I don’t want to become too consumed by the image of myself."

The Irish star will next appear on the big screen as the titular character in Mary Queen of Scots, alongside fellow Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie.

And the former child star revealed her acting career has made her into a better person.

"You want to be doing something in your life that wakes you up... There’s something wonderful about doing the type of work that is a part of you because you can give it everything you’ve got. And it gives so much back to you as well. You become better. You become a better person," Saoirse confessed.

Mary Queen of Scots is set to be released in the U.S. in December (18), and the rest of the world in January (19).