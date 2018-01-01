George Clooney leaves Sardinia after scooter crash

George Clooney has left Sardinia after a serious scooter crash landed him in hospital earlier this week (10Jul18).

The actor is still recovering from his injuries after colliding with a Mercedes on his way to a film shoot, and on Thursday, he was photographed getting onto a private jet with his wife Amal, who was carrying one of the couple's twin babies.

The 57 year old looked a little frail as he needed to be helped up the steps to the plane.

Clooney has been in Italy filming mini-series Catch-22.

He was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday after the accident, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

The movie star was tossed over the front of his scooter and landed headfirst on the windshield of another car. Luckily, the Oscar winner was wearing a helmet at the time.

A representative for Clooney told Entertainment Tonight, "George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine."

Clooney and his family were renting out a home in Sardinia for the duration of the shoot.

It is not clear if Clooney had completed his work on the mini-series or if the project will be stalled while he recovers from his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes has revealed he was horrified when he realised he had hit a movie star.

Plumber Antonello Viglino told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera he didn't see Clooney as he attempted to make a turn into a residential compound.

"I couldn't see anything, I had the sun in my eyes," he says. "I was just starting to turn, I'd only gone a little way over the white line. I'm in shock. It all happened in an instant. I tried to stay calm, I was worried that he had hurt himself really badly. I could never have imagined that I would have hit George Clooney."