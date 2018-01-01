Sacha Baron Cohen fires back at Sarah Palin as bogus interviewer

Funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen has fired back at U.S. politician Sarah Palin in character as the 'veteran' who duped her in an interview for his new show.

Cohen's Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, Jr. is demanding an apology from the former Republican vice presidential candidate after she claimed she was conned into taking part in a "sick" skit for the comedian's Showtime series Who Is America?

Palin took to Facebook earlier this week (beg09Jul18) to reveal she was tricked into sitting down with Cohen's alter ego.

"Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long 'interview' full of Hollywoodism's disrespect and sarcasm - but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out," Palin wrote. "The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse."

She also alleged that Cohen's production team dropped her off at the wrong Washington, DC airport after the fake interview "knowing we'd miss all flights back home to Alaska".

Showtime bosses have yet to comment, but on Thursday (12Jul18) Cohen made a statement as Ruddick, Jr.

"I am Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, founder/ceo/accountant of Truthbrary.org and it was I that interviewed you," he wrote, addressing Palin. "I did NOT say I was a War Vet. I was in the service - not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once... When I shot a Mexican who came onto my property. (Coincidentally, just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein discovered in my testies)."

Cohen, as Ruddick, then mocked Palin for questioning the authenticity of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate and comments she made about being able to see Russia from her home in Alaska.

"I have always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama's birth certificate and the location of Russia," he wrote. "But ma'am I do believe you have been hit by a bulls**t grenade and are now bleedin' FAKE NEWS.

"You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare," Ruddick added. "So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND AN APOLOGY."