Neve Campbell had spinal surgery after Skyscraper

Actress Neve Campbell had to undergo surgery on her spine after starring in action film Skyscraper.

The Scream star has had issues with her back linked to her dancing past for years, and the new film only made matters worse.

"I had spine surgery, I have a cage in my spine now, I'm, like, the bionic woman," she told U.S. chat show Good Morning America on Thursday (12Jul18). "I had to carry Noah, the adorable little boy (in the movie), he's little, but he's, like, 65 pounds. I was a dancer, so my back was already a little compromised, but that was, like, the straw that broke the camel's back."

Neve stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in the disaster thriller about a former FBI agent and amputee, who has to save his loved ones from the tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong after terrorists raid the building.

Skyscraper was written and directed by filmmaker Rawson Thurber, with Johnson also serving as a producer, and Dwayne previously insisted he was thrilled to have Neve play his heroic movie wife after an extended hiatus from major big screen projects following her work on the Scream horror franchise.

"Neve obviously was amazing in those movies and what a career she's had, and what an honour and a privilege for us that she's making her big screen debut again, reemerging onto the big screen with our movie," he told Good Morning America earlier this month, "and she does a great job of a mama bear who is doing everything she can to protect her babies, and really, what a great job."

The respect and admiration was mutual as the actress also had nothing but good things to say about working with Johnson.

"It's been a blast," she said. "We had such a great time together, so it's been an amazing film to be a part of."